    Baarisu Kannada Dimdimava: PM Narendra Modi watches Kantara's Varah Roopam (WATCH)

    Watch Vidvaan Dr. C K Ramesh and Company perform Kantara's Varah Roopam during the inaugural ceremony of Baarisu Kannada Dimdimava by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Hombale films Kantara have made a lot of buzz with their success since their release. While the film has received a lot of love and admiration from all over the world, our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival on Saturday, when Dr CK Ramesh and his team performed on Kantara’s Varah Rupam in front of him.

    This cultural festival was held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi at 5 PM. He also addressed the gathering in the evening. This cultural festival celebrated Karnataka's culture, traditions, and history. It also parallels the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

    Kantara was released in the Kannada and Hindi versions on 30th September and 14th October, respectively. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The film was written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

