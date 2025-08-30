Baaghi 4's trailer reveals a grittier, darker installment with Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie. He faces Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist in a “bloody love saga.”

The much-awaited trailer of Baaghi 4 is finally out, and it packs a punch that takes the franchise to new heights. Sajid Nadiadwala’s action drama brings Tiger Shroff back as Ronnie, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. From the look of it, this chapter is grittier, darker, and more intense than anything that came before.

Tiger Shroff appears in a completely unrestrained avatar—ferocious, raw, and unstoppable. The action feels personal this time, with every fight charged with emotion and vengeance. Raising the stakes even further, the film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, marking a first for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and signaling a bold move towards unfiltered storytelling.

The trailer also introduces Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. His calm yet intimidating presence makes him a truly terrifying opponent for Ronnie, setting up a confrontation that promises fireworks. Sharing the trailer on social media, Tiger hinted that the story is a bloody love saga, where every lover carries a villain within.

Adding freshness to the film is Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, making her big-screen debut. Her role has been designed with strength and depth, steering clear of the usual “love interest” stereotype. Sonam Bajwa, meanwhile, commands the screen with a fierce, magnetic energy that perfectly balances the film’s emotional weight with its high-octane action.

The music has already built momentum with tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila, which are quickly finding their way into playlists everywhere. With Sajid Nadiadwala helming the story and screenplay and A. Harsha in the director’s chair, Baaghi 4 looks set to be a gripping mix of love, war, and redemption.

Hitting theatres on 5th September 2025, the film promises a rollercoaster of emotions, action, and drama—making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.