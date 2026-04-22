Ayushmann Khurrana has an exciting year ahead with three diverse films: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', 'Udta Teer', and 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'. He views this as a huge responsibility, aiming to reinvent himself and surprise audiences with unique stories.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has an exciting year ahead, with loads of projects in his kitty. With three distinctly different films such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', 'Udta Teer' and 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', Ayushmann is set to showcase a wide creative range that continues to define his filmography.

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Ayushmann is excited to bring three distinct films to audiences, but he also sees it as a significant responsibility. He is mindful of expectations and is determined not to let viewers down.

On His Diverse Film Slate

In a press note, he said, "I've never really approached my career with the intention of ticking boxes or consciously trying to appear diverse. For me, it has always been about instinct and the kind of stories that move me as an audience first. Having three very different films like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Udta Teer and Yeh Prem Mol Liya coming out in the same year is exciting, but also a huge responsibility. Each of these films belongs to a completely different space - one is rooted in humour and relationships, one is more quirky and disruptive, and the other is deeply rooted in tradition and family values. As an actor, that shift keeps me on my toes and pushes me to reinvent myself every single time."

'Audiences Want to Be Surprised'

Ayushmann also pointed out that today's audience seeks newness on the screens and that has been one of his guiding forces. "I've always believed that audiences today are extremely intelligent, as they don't want to see you doing the same thing again and again. They want to be surprised, and that is something I constantly strive for. At the same time, I also want to stay true to the kind of cinema I believe in, starting with stories that are entertaining but also have something to say. If this journey is being seen as 'diverse', I'm grateful for that, but for me, it's really about staying curious and honest to my choices. That's what has helped me build a connection with the audience over the years, and I hope to continue doing that with every film I choose," he added.