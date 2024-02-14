Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Shilpa Shetty sends letter to PM Narendra Modi; Here's what she wrote

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's letter to PM Narendra Modi goes viral. In the letter, Shilpa thanked him for inaugurating the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    Shilpa Shetty wrote a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he launched the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Shilpa Shetty's message, written in Hindi, was highlighted in a post published by the official BJP Maharashtra X Twitter.

    Shilpa praised PM Modi for making history with the Ram Mandir. She congratulated him for opening the temple and promised that he would always be linked with it.

    “While some read history, and others learn from it, individuals like you (PM Narendra Modi) have the extraordinary ability to recreate it. You have rewritten the 500-year-old history of the Ram Janmabhoomi. Heartfelt gratitude for this. Your name will forever be associated with Lord Shri Ram for achieving this auspicious feat,” Shilpa wrote in Hindi.

    The letter was shared on X with the caption, “Famous actress @TheShilpaShetty recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him. Sri Rama was in exile for 5 centuries. Finally that exile ended. That too because of Modiji’s efforts.. Shilpa ji has thanked the Prime Minister for this.”

    The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated last month. Several Bollywood celebs attended the high-profile inaugural ceremony. These include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, and Kangana Ranaut. Photos and videos of the celebs visiting the event went viral.

    Following the inauguration, Amitabh Bachchan returned to the temple. During his visit to Ayodhya last week, he was spotted giving prayers at the shrine. A video of his visit has leaked online, showing him entering the shrine.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
