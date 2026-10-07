Ayodhya is gearing up for Deepotsav with 3D Ramayana displays at Lata Chowk. The event will feature 30 lakh lamps, a massive drone show, and the Saryu Maha Aarti to celebrate Lord Rama's homecoming, with extensive security arrangements in place.

Lata Chowk Features 3D Ramayana Presentations

The iconic Lata Chowk in Ayodhya is showcasing important scenes from the Ramayana through 3D screens, bringing the epic tale of Lord Ram to life for visitors. The visual displays are attracting the attention of visitors, who are stopping by to watch the scenes and immerse themselves in the divine and festive atmosphere of the temple town. The 3D presentations depict significant moments from the Ramayana, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the epic through visual storytelling. The displays have added to the festive spirit in Ayodhya, as people gather at Lata Chowk to witness the scenes from the revered epic.

Extensive Preparations for Deepotsav

The final rehearsal for the mass aarti at Saryu Ghat on Friday ahead of the 10th edition of the Deepotsav programme scheduled for Saturday, with preparations for the ceremonial lighting of lamps and decorations nearing completion. More than 30 lakh earthen lamps are set to illuminate 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. Meanwhile, other preparations, including heavy police deployment and security forces, have been made at key locations to ensure safety during the festive event.

Main Celebration Highlights

The main celebrations will take place on Saturday and will feature a 2,100-drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana, along with cultural performances by artists from five countries. The Saryu Maha Aarti will involve 2,147 participants, including public representatives, councillors and members of the public. The ceremony will feature Vedic chanting and aarti along the riverfront. Deepotsav is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)