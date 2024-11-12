Avneet Kaur shares unforgettable moment with Tom Cruise on 'Mission Impossible 8' set

Avneet Kaur had a dream-come-true moment when she met Tom Cruise on the set of Mission Impossible 8, sharing her excitement with fans online.

Avneet Kaur, the popular actress and social media influencer, recently had a surreal moment when she met Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The star-studded encounter, which took place while the crew was filming the latest installment of the iconic action franchise, sent Avneet's fans into a frenzy. She shared a series of photos from the set on Instagram, capturing the magic of meeting the legend himself, and the post quickly went viral.

In the pictures, Avneet can be seen smiling alongside Tom Cruise, who is known for his dedication to performing his stunts. The actress expressed her excitement in the caption, saying, "I’m still pinching myself! I was lucky enough to visit the set of the upcoming Mission Impossible film, featuring the one and only Tom Cruise.

Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience!"

ALSO READ Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a picture of understated glam in black cutout dress | PHOTOS

The post immediately attracted the attention of both fans and other celebrities. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, known for his roles in films like Street Dancer 3D and Badlapur, left a simple but enthusiastic comment saying, "Wow." Fans also flooded the post with their reactions, with one writing, "Manifestation for real!"

The excitement comes just after the teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on November 11. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025, as the highly anticipated sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Avneet's moment with Tom Cruise has only added to the film's buzz.

ALSO READ Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai's Miss World 1994 winning answer goes viral

Latest Videos