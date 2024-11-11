Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai's Miss World 1994 winning answer goes viral

Amidst circulating divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan, a video of Aishwarya Rai's Miss World 1994 win resurfaces. The video showcases her eloquent answer that secured her the title, highlighting her compassion and vision.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

The rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce have dominated the news for a while. There are a lot of ideas and mysterious messages circulating on social media, which suggests that something is wrong in Bachchan paradise.

article_image2

Before she made her acting debut in 1997 in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, Aishwarya Rai was a successful model who made India proud by being the second Indian woman to win the title of Miss World 1994. The first Indian woman to do this was Reita Faria in 1966. Aishwarya's journey from Miss India 1994 runner-up to Miss World 1994 winner is now the subject of a widely shared video on the internet.

Also Read | Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress spoke about ‘adjustments’ in her marriage

article_image3

The Femina Miss India social media team posted the video to Instagram with the following caption: "This legendary actress won the title of Miss World in 1994 at the young age of 21, and her profoundness and eloquence left everyone in awe." Aishwarya Rai, a humanitarian and genuine beauty with a mission, is sharing her experience.

Also Read | Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress revealed if she fights with her husband

article_image4

The video also features Aishwarya's brilliant answer that made her win the Miss World title 30 years ago. 

"The Miss Worlds that we have had up to this point have been proof enough that they have had compassion, compassion for the underprivileged, not only for the people for whom have status and stature, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set for ourselves of nationality, color," the actress said in response to the question, "What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?" during the final round.

Also Read | Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

article_image5

Regarding her career, Aishwarya most recently starred in Ponniyin Selvan I and II, two parts of Mani Ratnam's epic narrative. Together, the Tamil films brought in about Rs 800 crore at the global box office.

In addition to Aishwarya, the main actors in the action drama films were Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Rahman, Lal, R. Sarathkumar, and R. Parthiban.

Also Read | When Abhishek Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai's culinary skills, REVEALED her best dish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy | PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates spot boy's birthday on sets of 'Love and War' [WATCH] ATG

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates spot boy's birthday on sets of 'Love and War' [WATCH]

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention anr

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention

Navya Nair shares chilling nightmare of encounter with terrifying creature; saved by Mohanlal, Prithviraj anr

Navya Nair shares chilling nightmare of encounter with terrifying creature; saved by Mohanlal, Prithviraj

Recent Stories

Married men, take note! 5 common mistakes that annoy wives AJR

Married men, take note! 5 common mistakes that annoy wives

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH) shk

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH)

Key Judgments of Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna anr

Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna: A look at his key judgements

Key Judgments of Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna anr

Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna: A look at his key judgements

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features ATG

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon