Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai's Miss World 1994 winning answer goes viral

Amidst circulating divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan, a video of Aishwarya Rai's Miss World 1994 win resurfaces. The video showcases her eloquent answer that secured her the title, highlighting her compassion and vision.

The rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce have dominated the news for a while. There are a lot of ideas and mysterious messages circulating on social media, which suggests that something is wrong in Bachchan paradise.

Before she made her acting debut in 1997 in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, Aishwarya Rai was a successful model who made India proud by being the second Indian woman to win the title of Miss World 1994. The first Indian woman to do this was Reita Faria in 1966. Aishwarya's journey from Miss India 1994 runner-up to Miss World 1994 winner is now the subject of a widely shared video on the internet. Also Read | Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress spoke about ‘adjustments’ in her marriage

The Femina Miss India social media team posted the video to Instagram with the following caption: "This legendary actress won the title of Miss World in 1994 at the young age of 21, and her profoundness and eloquence left everyone in awe." Aishwarya Rai, a humanitarian and genuine beauty with a mission, is sharing her experience. Also Read | Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress revealed if she fights with her husband

The video also features Aishwarya's brilliant answer that made her win the Miss World title 30 years ago. "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to this point have been proof enough that they have had compassion, compassion for the underprivileged, not only for the people for whom have status and stature, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set for ourselves of nationality, color," the actress said in response to the question, "What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?" during the final round. Also Read | Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

Regarding her career, Aishwarya most recently starred in Ponniyin Selvan I and II, two parts of Mani Ratnam's epic narrative. Together, the Tamil films brought in about Rs 800 crore at the global box office. In addition to Aishwarya, the main actors in the action drama films were Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Rahman, Lal, R. Sarathkumar, and R. Parthiban. Also Read | When Abhishek Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai's culinary skills, REVEALED her best dish

