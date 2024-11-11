Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a picture of understated glam in black cutout dress | PHOTOS

Images of Samantha and co-star Varun Dhawan, promoting their new series, appeared on Amazon Prime Video's Instagram page

Samantha's social media posts often garner attention for her stunning dressing style. These new pictures are going viral

Citadel: Honey Bunny starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 8. Samantha is seen in a bold black dress in the pictures

This is the Indian installment of the Citadel Spy Universe, with the Russo Brothers as makers. Varun Dhawan and Samantha play the lead roles in this series. Raj & DK, famous for series like The Family Man, is directing it

Citadel is a multinational series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico. It stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden

The India chapter of Citadel is created by Raj & DK. Samantha also acted in Raj & DK's series The Family Man 2

Citadel Honey Bunny is a spy thriller with intense dramatic action sequences. In addition to Samantha and Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher also star in this series

