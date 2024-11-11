Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a picture of understated glam in black cutout dress | PHOTOS

Images of Samantha and co-star Varun Dhawan, promoting their new series, appeared on Amazon Prime Video's Instagram page

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

Samantha

Samantha's social media posts often garner attention for her stunning dressing style. These new pictures are going viral

article_image2

Samantha, Varun

Images of Samantha and co-star Varun Dhawan, promoting their new series, appeared on Amazon Prime Video's Instagram page

article_image3

Samantha, Varun

Citadel: Honey Bunny starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 8. Samantha is seen in a bold black dress in the pictures

article_image4

Samantha, Varun

This is the Indian installment of the Citadel Spy Universe, with the Russo Brothers as makers. Varun Dhawan and Samantha play the lead roles in this series. Raj & DK, famous for series like The Family Man, is directing it

article_image5

Samantha, Varun

Citadel is a multinational series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico. It stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden

article_image6

Samantha, Varun

The India chapter of Citadel is created by Raj & DK. Samantha also acted in Raj & DK's series The Family Man 2

article_image7

Samantha, Varun

Citadel Honey Bunny is a spy thriller with intense dramatic action sequences. In addition to Samantha and Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher also star in this series

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy | PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates spot boy's birthday on sets of 'Love and War' [WATCH] ATG

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates spot boy's birthday on sets of 'Love and War' [WATCH]

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention anr

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention

Navya Nair shares chilling nightmare of encounter with terrifying creature; saved by Mohanlal, Prithviraj anr

Navya Nair shares chilling nightmare of encounter with terrifying creature; saved by Mohanlal, Prithviraj

Recent Stories

Married men, take note! 5 common mistakes that annoy wives AJR

Married men, take note! 5 common mistakes that annoy wives

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH) shk

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH)

Key Judgments of Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna anr

Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna: A look at his key judgements

Key Judgments of Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna anr

Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna: A look at his key judgements

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features ATG

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon