YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani landed in controversy after a speedboat video from Italy sparked outrage for objectionable remarks. Following heavy trolling and criticism online, the influencer has now deleted the video.

Ashish Chanchlani is being heavily trolled for one of his videos. The YouTuber shot a video on a speedboat in Italy, in which he is seen making baseless accusations against a local senior citizen. Due to this, he is facing online trolling.

Users Slam Ashish Chanchlani's Video

In his video, Ashish Chanchlani made derogatory remarks about an Italian man, calling him a 'perverted old man'. Another popular YouTuber, Rajat (@ouramericandream.vlogs), criticized the clip, saying, "This guy has 18 million followers, and he's doing this abroad." After such comments, Ashish deleted the video.

In the video shared on his Facebook account, which he has now deleted, he is seen on a speedboat with other tourists. He is heard saying that the speedboat is moving very slowly. Its operator is busy flirting with a woman sitting next to him. "We are surfing in the Italian sea, but this perverted old man is not increasing the boat's speed."

He mentioned that when he asked the man a question, he got no response, but when the woman asked him about pasta, he answered immediately. Ashish then turned the camera towards the man, who was talking to the woman next to him. Ashish said in Hindi, "Tell us too, we are also tourists." He further added, "This male species, it's a very wretched thing. They are the same all over the world. We may be divided by color, but the intentions are just as flawed. Perverted old men will remain perverts."

Tarnishing India's Image Abroad

On Sunday, popular YouTuber Rajat shared Ashish's video and pointed out that despite having 18 million followers, Ashish doesn't know what to say abroad. He questioned how his followers, who also travel outside India for holidays, might share opinions about locals. Rajat said, "This guy with 18 million followers... is doing this abroad. Imagine what his followers will say when they also leave India and go abroad, will they also do such things? And when it became a mess, he's saying in the comments, 'I had taken permission from that person.' Permission for what? What's the proof? Now you'll say it, now that you've messed up, you'll try to clean it up, right?"