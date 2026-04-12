Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving the music world in grief. Singers Palak Muchhal and Usha Uthup, along with actor Anil Kapoor, paid emotional tributes, calling her loss irreplaceable and her legacy an inspiration.

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left the music world in deep grief, with artists and fans remembering the timeless voice that shaped generations of Indian music. Among those who paid tribute was singer Palak Muchhal, who shared an emotional message after hearing the news. Calling herself "too small" to speak about such a giant of music, Palak said Asha Bhosle's loss can never truly be replaced. She also said the singer's unmatched legacy will continue to guide and inspire future generations of artists and listeners.

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"I am too small to say anything in praise of Asha ji. Her passing is a loss for all of us that can never be filled. But the legacy she has left behind will inspire, motivate, and influence many generations to come," she said.

Tributes Pour In From Music and Film Fraternity

Veteran singer Usha Uthup also paid her respects and called Asha Bhosle one of the greatest inspirations of her life. Speaking to ANI, Usha said the singer's passing was a "huge loss" not just for films but for the entire music fraternity. She added that countless singers and musicians built their journeys while learning from Asha Bhosle's songs and legacy.

Actor Anil Kapoor also remembered the singer with an emotional note. Sharing a black-and-white picture of a young Asha Bhosle, he spoke about how her voice defined an era and remained the "heartbeat" of Indian cinema for decades. He wrote, "There are voices that define an era, and then there's Asha ji. A legend who sang across generations, genres, and emotions with effortless grace. Her voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for over seven decades. The world feels a little quieter today. Rest in eternal peace, Asha ji."

Details of Her Passing

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure. Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)