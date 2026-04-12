Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai at 92 due to multi-organ failure. In Varanasi, devotees at Dashashwamedh Ghat paid tribute by observing a two-minute silence before the Ganga Aarti, praying for her departed soul.

The devotees at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle by observing a two-minute silence prior to the commencement of the Ganga Aarti on Sunday.

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A Legend Passes Away

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She died at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

Tributes in Varanasi

Observing a two-minute silence, people offered prayers for the peace of Asha Bhosle's departed soul at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Holding posters in their hands and offering lamps in the waters of the Ganges, they prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.

A Life in Music

Born Asha Mangeshkar on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, she entered a household steeped in classical music. The daughter of the revered Pt Deenanath Mangeshkar and the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, her destiny seemed intertwined with melody from the very beginning. Yet her journey was far from easy. The sudden death of her father when she was just nine years old made her and her sister step into the world of playback singing.

Breakthrough and a Unique Voice

Asha Bhosle's breakthrough came in 1957 with 'Naya Daur,' in collaboration with composer OP Nayyar. It was a turning point that revealed her unique tonal quality, which was playful, expressive, and daring. Soon, she became the unmistakable voice behind some of Hindi cinema's most vivacious characters, especially for the iconic dancer Helen.

'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' and 'In Aankhon Ki Masti' were not just songs; they were masterclasses in restraint and nuance. For this, she earned her first National Film Award, affirming her place among the greats of Indian classical and semi-classical music.

Evolving With the Times

Her ability to evolve with time was perhaps her most remarkable trait. Decades into her career, she embraced change with the curiosity of a newcomer. Her collaboration with AR Rahman in 'Rangeela' (1995), particularly in songs like 'Tanha Tanha,' stunned audiences; here was a voice in its sixties sounding fresher and contemporary, just like the singers half her age. She even ventured beyond Indian music, collaborating with international artists and genres, proving that her artistry knew no borders.

Awards and Recognition

Recognition followed her at every stage. She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in 2008. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's most prestigious recognition, came in 2000. She won multiple Filmfare Awards and received international acclaim, including a historic Grammy nomination in 1997 for her album 'Legacy.' (ANI)