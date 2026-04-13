Iconic singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. Her son Anand performed the last rites amid a large gathering of fans, film industry colleagues, and political leaders who came to pay their final respects to the melody queen.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, where a large gathering of mourners came together to pay their final respects to the iconic voice that enthralled generations for more than eight decades.

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Wrapped in the tricolour, the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle, fondly known as "Asha Tai," were consigned to flames following a traditional gun salute by the Mumbai Police. The city witnessed an emotional day as fans, political leaders, and members of the film and music industry came together to pay their last respects to the melody queen. Her last rites were performed by her son Anand. The legendary vocalist was also given a musical tribute by singers Shaan and Sudesh Bhosale, who also gave a musical tribute minutes before bidding her a final goodbye.

Dignitaries Pay Final Respects

Several well-known faces from the film world arrived to pay floral tributes to the legendary singer. Actors Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolapuri and Jackie Shroff were among those seen at Shivaji Park.

Apart from the film industry, several senior political leaders were also present at the crematorium. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the funeral and paid floral tributes to the iconic singer. NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray also visited to offer their respects.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Riteish Deshmukh also visited her residence earlier in the day to offer condolences.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also paid tribute to the singer whose songs defined generations of Hindi cinema.

Her mortal remains were earlier kept at her residence for public homage, draped in the Tricolour. Long queues of admirers were seen outside the home, with many offering flowers, folding hands in prayer, and remembering the singer through tears.

Among other dignitaries who paid tribute were Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

A Heartfelt Remembrance

Music composer Uttam Singh remembered Asha Bhosle not just as a great artist but as a warm-hearted human being.

Recalling an old memory, he shared how she once cooked food for his team late at night after a recording session. "It was around 1:30 at night. As we were about to leave, she saw us and asked us to wait. Within minutes, she went inside, cooked chicken and rice herself, and insisted we eat before leaving. She was that kind of person," he said.

Remembering A Legendary Career

Soon after the news of her death broke on Sunday, tributes poured in from across the country. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, for whom she sang the much-loved song 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main' from the classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, remembered her as a timeless voice of Indian cinema.

In his message, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing. Her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate across the world for centuries to come."

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs, and contemporary pop. She holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema.

Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum. Her versatile range also spans the soulful ghazal Dil Cheez Kya Hai, playful classics like Chura Liya Hai Tumne, and the timeless dance anthem Yeh Mera Dil. (ANI)