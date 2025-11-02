In an Asianet Exclusive, singer Arya Dhayal revealed how Amitabh Bachchan’s unexpected shoutout on her ‘Shape of You’ cover changed her life, opening doors from YouTube to playback singing in Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

Singer and composer Arya Dhayal, best known for her soulful covers and powerful voice, joined us on Asianet’s talk show Table for Two, where she opened up about the turning point that changed her life, an unexpected shoutout from none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

“I Thought My Father Was Joking”

Recalling the day it happened, Arya smiled and said, “I didn’t even know about it when it came out. My father called me up and said, ‘Do you know Amitabh Bachchan just shared your video?’ and I was like…no, that can’t be true!”

Check out the video here:

The video in question was Arya’s rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, which she had casually uploaded to her social media page. What she didn’t expect was that the megastar himself would stumble upon it, share it on his own platforms, and introduce her to millions of new listeners overnight.

“When I saw it was real, I couldn’t believe it. That one post changed everything for me, it honestly changed my life,” she said.

From YouTube to Playback Singing

Before that viral moment, Arya was primarily known for her digital covers and experimental music videos. But after Amitabh Bachchan’s post went viral, the recognition quickly translated into real-world opportunities.

“Until then, I was just doing YouTube covers and small collaborations,” she shared. “But after that shoutout, I started getting calls from film composers. One thing led to another, and I began singing for Malayalam and Tamil films. That was my entry into playback.”

Today, Arya Dhayal stands as one of the most promising young voices in South Indian cinema, blending her signature raw style with the polish of a playback artist. Her journey from a YouTube musician to a celebrated playback singer remains a testament to how a single moment of recognition can rewrite an artist’s entire path.