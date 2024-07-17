Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Armaan Malik, Kritika's S*X video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: The viral video has enraged netizens, and some social media users have also raised doubts about the limits of reality shows. The video was recently leaked from the OTT show's 24/7 LIVE feed.

    Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik's sex video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH) RBA
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    Armaan and Kritika Malik, Bigg Boss OTT 3 competitors and real-life couple, have generated controversy with their latest video. A video has gone viral on social media, showing the couple becoming personal and participating in a sexual act under a cover. The clip has enraged netizens, and some social media users have questioned the bounds of reality shows. The footage was recently released from the OTT show's 24-hour live broadcast. An account initially shared it with the nickname 'Khabri', which provides daily updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

    The personal encounter apparently took place late at night, while the majority of the roommates were sleeping. The tape shows Armaan and Kritika sharing a bed, with motions under the cover indicating sexual activity. 

    "I can't believe what I just saw. This is crossing the line for a reality show," a user wrote on X. "Ye kaisa family show hai Bigg Boss," another user wrote.

    Another post read, "Armaan Malik & Kritika crossed all the limits in #BiggBossOTT3 house They were caught doing $€X... Bigg boss Walo kya Gandh Macha Rkahi H...Shame on you @BiggBoss Bigg Boss OTT ❌ Ashleel Show."

    "Ye sab kya dekhna padd raha hai family sghow mein?" a user wrote on X.

    However, a few fans and users also claimed that the video is fake. "This video is edited. Last part is taken from big brother," wrote an X user. "This is an edited video mixing the scenes of Big Brother and utterly shameful and disgusting to say the least," wrote another user.

    The makers have not responded to the viral video yet. It is unclear whether conversations are underway to handle the issue on the broadcast.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 has once again become the centre of a media frenzy. A few days ago, Armaan and Kritika's other video appeared, in which they were seen having amorous under the blankets after the home lights were turned off. While Armaan's hand gestures were plainly apparent, Kritika was observed glancing at him, and the two smiled.

    For the ignorant, Armaan attended the concert with both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika. However, Payal was ousted in the first few weeks of the competition. Armaan, Payal, and Kritika frequently make news for polygamy.

