Entertainment
Happy Birthday to Ravi Kishan, a versatile actor known for his dynamic roles in Bhojpuri cinema, Bollywood, he's also a dedicated politician serving as a Member of Parliament
A romantic comedy where Ravi Kishan plays a supporting role, adding charm to the story of love between a rich girl and a common man, exploring love and family dynamics with humor
In this adaptation of Ramayana, Ravi Kishan portrays a key character that adds depth to the narrative, showcasing the classic tale's darker elements through intense performances
Ravi Kishan appears in a pivotal role in this heartwarming tale of a man’s journey to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family
In this political drama, Ravi Kishan plays a crucial role in ensemble cast, tackling issues of social justice and corruption, set against a backdrop of a mass movement for change
A comedy-action film where Ravi Kishan delivers an entertaining performance, contributing to the film's light-hearted narrative involving mistaken identities and family feuds
In this action drama, Ravi Kishan portrays a gangster amidst a power struggle, showcasing the gritty underbelly of crime and rivalry in Ghaziabad with high-octane sequences
Ravi Kishan plays a significant role in this critically acclaimed film, delving into the saga of vengeance, power struggles in a small town