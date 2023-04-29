Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy

In order to announce her second pregnancy, Gabriella Demetriades, the girlfriend of model Arjun Rampal, posted images from her maternity photoshoot.

Model Gabriella Demetriades revealed the news of her second pregnancy on Saturday by posting images from a maternity session to her Instagram account. Her relationship with actor Arjun Rampal includes their three-year-old son. When Gabriella posted the images, she asked, "Reality or AI?"

Gabriella Demetriades was pictured wearing a flowing orange gown. The second image showed her staring directly at the camera while displaying her growing baby belly. She was dressed in items from the Deme clothing brand.

REACTIONS: Soon after she uploaded the post, prominent stars and followers flocked to the comment section to offer their congratulations. Arjun Rampal, a soon-to-be father, shared an evil eye and a red heart emoji. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Congratulations.” “Love you mommy,” added Tanya Ghavri.

In 2018, Arjun and Gabriella connected through mutual friends. Apparently, after a few months, they began dating. Arik Rampal, who will turn 4 in July, was born to the couple in 2019. With his ex-wife Mehr Jesia, Arjun has two daughters: Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. Arjun and Mehr divorced formally in 2019.

Gabriella's 36th birthday was earlier this month. Arjun has written a nice poem and a short video for her birthday. The film featured Gabriella and Arjun with their children and was a compilation of many events in their lives.

