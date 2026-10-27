Actor Arjun Rampal shared a heartfelt tribute to his late mother on her death anniversary while providing an update on his upcoming project, Arjun Naga, which is currently being directed by Anil Sharma and stars Utcharsh Sharma in the lead.

Arjun Rampal's Heartfelt Tribute to His Mother

Actor Arjun Rampal has penned an emotional note, remembering his late mother on her death anniversary. Sharing rare pictures with his mother, Rampal opened up about missing her as he also thanked her for all the memories, teachings, and the grace that he inherited from her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72) “8 years today. I lost you Ma, my warrior, my love, my guide, my best friend. The best mother to walk the planet. Thank you for all those memories, teachings and grace that I live by today. You live through me and all the hearts you touched. Miss you, yet have you with me all the time,” the ‘Dhurandhar’ star wrote.

Upcoming Projects and Career Updates

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is currently busy with his upcoming film ‘Arjun Naga’. 'Arjun Naga' is helmed by 'Gadar' fame director Anil Sharma. Director Anil Sharma has also been sharing several glimpses from the sets of Arjun Naga lately. "Kisi bhi director ke liye sabse bada sukh .. ki uski shootings chalti rahe aur jeevan ka anand aata rahe .. yahi karm, yahi dharam .. aur yahi jeevan .. second schedule of 35 days started .. for #ARJUNNAGA Ishwar ki badi kripa," he captioned one of the posts. The film reportedly stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role, with Arjun Rampal expected to essay the antagonist. More details regarding the project are awaited.

Recent Performance in Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Rampal has received much praise for his performance in ‘Dhurandhar’. In Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' films, Arjun Rampal featured as Major Iqbal, a fictional Pakistani ISI mastermind linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. (ANI)