Arjun Rampal expresses gratitude for his role as Major Iqbal in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', calling it a career milestone. He thanks director Aditya Dhar for his trust and praises his creative freedom-centric approach on set.

On Working with Aditya Dhar Recalling how he was cast in the role of Major Iqbal, Rampal revealed that director Aditya Dhar believed he could bring a unique dimension to the character. "I asked him how he saw me in this role when he was narrating the script to me. He said, 'I have seen all your films. I know that whatever you bring in this role will be very different.' That is how our journey started. Everything else is history," he added.Praising Aditya Dhar's working style, Rampal said the filmmaker ensures creative freedom across all departments while maintaining a strong vision for the project. "Aditya is a director who gives a lot of importance to every department. He gives a lot of respect. He gives a lot of freedom. He gives you a good platform and foundation, but it is not that you have to do only this. You can bring something else," he said.The actor noted that Dhar's openness extended beyond the cast to every member of the crew, including hair, makeup, costumes, music, action and dialogue teams. "That was a very infectious thing. All the departments had so much freedom because of Aditya Dhar. There was so much openness in his mind," Rampal said. About the 'Dhurandhar' Franchise Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film features a strong cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The music by Shashwat Sachdev has also received a strong response on digital platforms.Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar 2' is continuing its successful box office journey in India. The sequel stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal. The films are produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has expressed gratitude for being a part of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', calling the project a significant milestone in his career and crediting filmmaker Aditya Dhar for trusting him with the role of Major Iqbal. Rampal said he does not see his journey in terms of satisfaction but rather gratitude, adding that he feels guided by a higher power and is content with the opportunities he has received. "It's not about being satisfied, I am grateful. Whatever is happening in my life, God's hand is on my head. The decisions that I have taken so far, I can see the fruits of them. The sacrifices that I have made, the way I want to evolve, I am very grateful that I have got such opportunities," he told ANI.The actor also thanked audiences for supporting his work and said being part of a large-scale film like 'Dhurandhar' is important in any actor's career. While speaking at the launch event of a watch, Rampal said, "Such a big film is a dream for people. Coming to such a film in a person's career is very important. You become part of history, in a way. When you are a part of such a film, everyone benefits from it," said Rampal.Recalling how he was cast in the role of Major Iqbal, Rampal revealed that director Aditya Dhar believed he could bring a unique dimension to the character. "I asked him how he saw me in this role when he was narrating the script to me. He said, 'I have seen all your films. I know that whatever you bring in this role will be very different.' That is how our journey started. Everything else is history," he added.Praising Aditya Dhar's working style, Rampal said the filmmaker ensures creative freedom across all departments while maintaining a strong vision for the project. "Aditya is a director who gives a lot of importance to every department. He gives a lot of respect. He gives a lot of freedom. He gives you a good platform and foundation, but it is not that you have to do only this. You can bring something else," he said.The actor noted that Dhar's openness extended beyond the cast to every member of the crew, including hair, makeup, costumes, music, action and dialogue teams. "That was a very infectious thing. All the departments had so much freedom because of Aditya Dhar. There was so much openness in his mind," Rampal said.Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film features a strong cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The music by Shashwat Sachdev has also received a strong response on digital platforms.Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar 2' is continuing its successful box office journey in India. The sequel stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal. The films are produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source