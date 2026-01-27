Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, known for hits like 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Kesariya,' shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. In an Instagram post, he called it an end to a 'wonderful journey,' prompting an outpouring from fans.

Popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, wooed his fans with his soulful voice and melodious songs like 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Kesariya', and many more. However, a shock was given to the same fans as he announced that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, calling an end to a "wonderful" journey.

In a message shared with his fans, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post on Instagram handle.

Fans React to Shocking Announcement

However, the announcement came as a shock to his fans across the country. One of the social media users wrote, "Vote for cancel this announcement............>>>>>>" "NO??? somebody pls tell me this is a joke," commented another fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh) Another fan expressed concern and mentioned, "Dear Arijit Sir, i have been a huge fan of yours since long. Your soulful singing always touches me deeply and i always listen to most of your songs. Although we don't know the reason for such a decision but we ask you to take time, self heal and be yourself. May god help you to fight any situation if you are in. Thank you for your love to spread among us in the form of singing..."

An Illustrious Career

Arijit is also a composer, music producer and instrumentalist. He began his career by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2). He received wider recognition with the release of "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Known for his mesmerising voice, Singh's songs have resonated with the audiences across age groups. Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic tracks, including 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Channa Mereya', 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Raabta', 'Kesariya', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' and 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' from director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming 'O' Romeo'. His versatility allowed him to seamlessly move between romantic ballads, devotional songs and high-energy numbers.

His latest track 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border 2' touched the hearts of millions. The reimagined version of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' has been composed by Mithoon, with the original composition by Anu Malik. The new lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, while the original song was written by Javed Akhtar. The song features vocals by Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

Arijit's contribution to Indian cinema has been recognised with multiple Filmfare Awards and other honours, cementing his position as one of the most successful playback singers of his generation. Beyond Hindi cinema, he has sung in several regional languages, expanding his reach across India's diverse musical landscape. (ANI)