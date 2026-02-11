Ariela Barer has replaced Odessa A'zion in A24's 'Deep Cuts' after backlash over casting a non-Latina actress for the half-Mexican, half-Jewish character Zoe Gutierrez. A'zion voluntarily stepped down from the role after the controversy.

Ariela Barer Replaces Odessa A'zion in 'Deep Cuts'

Actor Ariela Barer has joined A24's upcoming film 'Deep Cuts', replacing Odessa A'zion after backlash over the original casting sparked conversations about representation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barer, known for 'The Last of Us', will portray Zoe Gutierrez, a central character in Holly Brickley's 2023 novel on which the film is based. In the book, Zoe is described as half Mexican and half Jewish, leading to criticism when A'zion was initially cast in the role.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Barer confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories, writing, "SO excited to be a part of this special project with such special people." She also expressed support for A'zion, adding, "A genuine major shoutout to @odessaazion for always leading with integrity and being an absolute real one for as long as I've known her," as per the outlet.

Odessa A'zion Steps Down Amid Controversy

A'zion announced in late January that she was stepping away from the project after learning more about the character's background. "Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie... I'm OUT," she wrote on Instagram. She later explained that she had originally auditioned for the role of music critic Percy, which will be played by Cailee Spaeny opposite Drew Starkey, but was instead offered Zoe. "I hadn't read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting," she wrote, thanking fans for bringing the issue to her attention, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Industry Reacts with Call for Representation

Following the controversy, more than 100 Latino actors, artists and storytellers signed an open letter calling for greater inclusion and opportunities for Latino talent in Hollywood. Among the signees were Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo and Xochitl Gomez. "Recent casting decisions around the character Zoe Gutierrez in A24's 'Deep Cuts' have exposed a troubling pattern," the letter stated in part. "The absence of Latina audition opportunities, and the choice to replace a clearly Latina character with a non-Latina actress, signals a broader, ongoing erasure of our community from the stories that define our culture."

About the Film 'Deep Cuts'

Deep Cuts, set in the 2000s, is described as a love story following two music-obsessed twenty-somethings navigating ambition, belonging and adulthood over a transformative decade. The film is written, directed and produced by Sean Durkin. Producers also include Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas, Jordan Tappis and A24. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Blake Mills will compose the original music for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)