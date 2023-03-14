Are Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur in LOVE? Does actress have daddy Chunky Panday's approval?

Ananya Panday took to social media and shared some lovely photos from the Lakme Fashion Week finale with Aditya Roy Kapur. The couple turned heads as they performed the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's show.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, reportedly dating, lit up the stage at the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale on Sunday when they walked for Manish Malhotra. The couple turned heads as they performed the show-stopping closing act. Their followers were spotted praising their hot chemistry. On Monday afternoon, Ananya took to social media and shared some gorgeous photos with Aditya.

The rumoured lovebirds stand close to one other in the pictures while twinning in black. Aditya looks smart in a black suit, while Ananya steals the show in a black and red high-slit cutout dress. Aditya and Ananya complement each other beautifully in the photographs.

Ananya Panday also posted a picture on her Instagram stories of her father, Chunky Panday, enjoying the show. The actress cheerfully shared the image of her dad, Chunky, cheering for him as she walked the ramp with Aditya.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating?

The rumours began after Karan Johar hinted at what the two were working on, and they've been making public appearances together since then. They first drew attention when they attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali event together. Later, Ananya was spotted at a special screening of Aditya Roy Kapur's web series The Night Manager, and many praised her for being a supportive girlfriend.

And now Aditya and Ananya's ramp walk has added fuel to the flames. Ananya Panday previously described him as HOT, and they met at KJO's party, sparking romance rumours. And now that the pair is making public appearances together, it is clear that they are in LOVE. And we'll just say they're a feisty pair.