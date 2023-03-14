Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Aamir Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif in public? Read this

    Aamir Khan turns 58 today (March 14): Bollywood's 'Mr. Perfectionist' is known for his pranks and lively nature on film sets. One time he played a trick on Katrina Kaif. Read on

    Did you know Aamir Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif in public? Read this
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 7:47 AM IST

    Aamir Khan is unquestionably one of the most well-known names in the Indian film industry. Mr Perfectionist, one of Bollywood's Khans, has made himself the face of excellent cinema. Aamir Khan's career is filled with his variety, commitment, passion, and talent, whether he is teaching you how to fall in love in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, reciting the significance of friendship in Dil Chahta Hai, or making you understand history in Mangal Pandey.

    But did you know there is another side of Mr Perfectionist, that he is a prankster? Long long ago, there were reports of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's alleged love story. It was reported that both, dated for almost four years before they called it quits. 

    Also Read: Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    However, their bond did not evaporate with time. They are still friendly and collaborate on films. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is known as Salman's close friend, so he took advantage of the situation and performs a joke on Katrina.

    During Starry Nights season 2 with the show's host Komal Nahta, Aamir remembered an incident where he told Katrina to sing a romantic song while standing outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments. It happened during a promotional event of their film.

    Aamir remembered Katrina had challenged him to a game of chess and was determined to beat her. She placed a definite wager, telling Aamir that if she won, he would have to create another film with her in her preferred genre.

    Also Read: SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Oscars but loses at 16th Asian Film Awards; read details

    And when Katrina asked Aamir what would he want if he wins in the game, he said if he wins, she will go and stand in front of Salman's house and she will have to sing a song, "Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye."

    Aamir said that Katrina was so afraid of losing to him that she never played the game with him. While Aamir narrated the incident, Katrina looked so embarrassed that she was seen hiding her face with her hand and saying, "I'm gonna kill him."

