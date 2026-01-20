DMK MP Kanimozhi backs AR Rahman amid his controversial remarks on Bollywood, slamming the 'deliberate targeting' of the musician. She praised him as a cultural ambassador, stating that intolerance has no place in a democratic society.

DMK MP Kanimozhi has shown her support for music maestro AR Rahman amid the singer's controversial remarks against Bollywood. Taking to X, she wrote, "I stand with @arrahman. The deliberate targeting of a musician whose art transcends religion, language, and identity, and the shocking silence of those in authority in India, is deeply disturbing."

While praising the Oscar-winning composer, she credited him with taking Indian music across the world and called him an "ambassador of culture and Indian values." "Rahman is a creator and artist who carried the music of this country to the world, but also India's foremost ambassador of culture and Indian values. He deserves respect and gratitude, not prejudice and hate. Such intolerance has no place in a democratic and plural society," added Kanimozhi. I stand with @arrahman. The deliberate targeting of a musician whose art transcends religion, language, and identity, and the shocking silence of those in authority in India, is deeply disturbing. Rahman is a creator and artist who carried the music of this country to the world,… — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) January 20, 2026

AR Rahman's Controversial Remark

Oscar-winning composer Rahman, in a recent interview on the BBC Asian Network, said that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him in recent years, attributing it to changing dynamics in the industry over the past eight years.

Shobhaa De Calls Remark 'Dangerous'

Veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De has termed AR Rahman's recent remark on Bollywood as "very dangerous", stressing that the film industry has always been a space where talent, not religion, determines opportunity. Addressing a session on her new book at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, De said she disagreed with composer Rahman's claims of religious bias in Bollywood. "This is a very dangerous comment. I don't know why he's made it; you should ask him. But I've been watching Bollywood for 50 years. And if I've seen any place which is free of any kind of communal tension, it is Bollywood. If you have talent, you will get a chance. If you don't have talent, there's no question of religion being a factor, that they're not giving you a chance. So, what he's saying, he's such a successful man, he's such a mature man. He should not have said it, maybe he has his reasons, you will have to ask him," she said.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahman as 'Prejudiced'

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut also reacted to his comments and called him "prejudiced and hateful" amid the controversial remarks by the singer against Bollywood. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ranaut claimed that Rahman refused to meet her or work on the music for her directorial film, 'Emergency', because he allegedly considered it a "propaganda film". "Dear AR Rahman, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party, yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you, I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you, forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be a part of a propaganda film," wrote Ranaut.

The actress also mentioned that her movie 'Emergency' was well-received by critics and opposition leaders alike for its "balanced" approach, saying that Rahman was "blinded by his hate". "Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics, even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach, but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for," wrote Kangana Ranaut. (ANI)