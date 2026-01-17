Singer Anuv Jain kicked off his 'Dastakhat' tour in Delhi, delighting fans with his soulful music. The setlist included hits like 'Baarishein', 'Alag Aasmaan', and 'Husn'. Jain thanked the city for the amazing response on Instagram.

Anuv Jain's Soulful Start in Delhi

Delhiites were in for a musical treat last night as singer Anuv Jain enthralled them with his soulful voice. On Friday, Anuv kick-started his Dastakhat tour with a bang in the national capital. Staying true to his signature minimalism and evocative storytelling, Anuv Jain guided the audience through a thoughtfully curated setlist featuring fan favourites including 'Baarishein', 'Alag Aasmaan', 'Husn', 'Jo Tum Mere Ho', 'Afsos' and 'Arz Kiya Hai'.

Artist's Gratitude and a Crowd Surprise

Thanking Delhi for giving an amazing response to his show, Anuv took to Instagram and wrote, "DELHI!! What a start to the DASTAKHAT tour! Loved the fact that I could perform a few songs in the middle of the crowd. Hope you liked the surprise. Ahmedabad and Pune next... need you guys to bring your A GAME." https://www.instagram.com/p/DTma8A2CiEd/?hl=en

Nationwide Tour Continues

Following a stellar opening night, the tour, which is produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, will continue to captivate audiences across Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru. (ANI)