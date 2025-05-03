Anushka Sharma's words about not winning the award may have been emotional but fans didn't like her for calling the actress as ‘Sin’.

Anushka Sharma, Bollywood's one of the most successful actresses, has had her share of ups and downs in the industry. Even though she has received numerous awards throughout her career, there was a time when she was heartbroken after losing the Filmfare Best Female Debut award. Her reaction towards the loss marked a turning point in Bollywood history.

The 2009 Filmfare Awards:

Anushka Sharma entered the Bollywood world in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, starring Shah Rukh Khan. She was highly appreciated for her performance and was confident of winning the Best Female Debut award. But it went to Asin for Ghajini, which was a remake of her own Tamil movie.

Anushka's Reaction: A True Confession

Anushka spoke up regarding the injustice during an interview in 2018, confessing that she was terribly upset that she had not received the award. She admitted she had done some calculations and thought she was due for the award. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, she jokingly insulted Asin as "A Sin," enraged in a facetious manner.

Netizens React: Mixed Opinions

The clip of Anushka's comment went viral on social media years after the incident, triggering debates among the fans. Some people found her response relatable, while others thought it was uncalled for. Many observed that losing an award is just part of the journey of an actor, and Anushka's career continued to thrive even after the initial failure.

Despite the disillusionment, Anushka kept rising to be among the greatest actresses in Bollywood. She worked in award-winning films like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Sultan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also ventured into the production line with her Clean Slate Filmz, producing successful films like NH10 and Paatal Lok.