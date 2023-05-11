Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's character gets TROLLED; upset netizens call her ‘Selfish Aurat’

    The Anupamaa TV programme is one of the most popular, but fans appear dissatisfied with the current narrative, which stars Rupali Ganguly and others.

    Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly character gets TROLLED upset netizens call her Selfish Aurat RBA
    First Published May 11, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    The current episode of the Star Plus drama 'Anupamaa' is full of startling twists and turns with the audience on the edge of their seats. Anu was shown going to the hospital to soothe Baa-Bapuji after learning Vanraj was hospitalised in a new advertisement. Some individuals are upset with Rupali Ganguly's character for not attempting to meet Anuj. We'll witness a different side of Anupama in the next track, as she's resolved to live for herself.

    We observed Anupamaa run to the hospital after receiving a phone call to care for Baa-Bapuji while Vanraj suffered a heart attack. Netizens slammed Anupamaa, saying she only gives long talks but never follows through. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

    Anu stated in the previous episode that she will no longer care about anything and will only focus on her life. But, after one phone call, she forgot about everything and rushed to comfort Baa-Bapuji. This has enraged numerous netizens who are harassing Anupama on Twitter.  

    One user tweeted, “Look who is here I mean seriously just one phone call and she ran even after ZARA BHI FARAK NAHI PADTA monologue but can't go to meet her " Bebli and Sabse zyada pyar karti hoon Anuj" Humanity service is only opened for her abusers not for the last priority #Anupamaa.” 

    Another said, “Selfish orat, he loved you for 27 long years, waited for u, fought for u, gave u respect, treated you like a queen and you ungrateful soul don’t even want to check what happened to him? And you claim you know him?.”

    Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, and others appear on Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa. It has been at the top of the TRP ratings since it was broadcast on Indian television.


     

