Anupamaa episode SPOILER: Anuj brings hurt and wounded Anu to Kapadia mansion sparking jealousy in Maya

More drama is to ensue in the much-awaited upcoming episode of ace Indian TV producer Rajan Shahi's hit and trendsetting serial Anupamaa, as the fans and audiences will witness the green-eyed jealousy monster sparking off in Maya when Anuj brings the hurt and wounded Anu back to Kapadia mansion.

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna alongside many others in pivotal roles, Rajan Shahi produced Anupamaa is one of the most loved and fan-favourite television serials which has become the identity of every strong woman in India who has gone through what Anupamaa had to go through in the show since its inception. The show manages to top the BARC ratings every week.

The makers have kept the show entertaining with its high-voltage drama every day. The current track of Anupamaa follows Anu and her roller-coaster journey of preparing to go to the US so she could fulfil her dreams and handle the dance academy of her mentor Malti Devi who had appeared in Samar and Dimpy's wedding and turned out to be Anuj's biological mother.

In the previous episode, the audience saw that during their dance face-off, Anupamaa injured her feet by stepping on glass shards that Nakul hid in a basket full of rose petals. Malti Devi gets furious seeing her favourite student injured and questions who would do something like this. However, Anu saves Nakul from getting blamed as she understands where he is coming from and the emotional turmoil he is going through. She will teach Nakul a lesson so that he realises his own mistake and accepts it.

In the upcoming episodes, fans will see how Anuj will witness a limping Anupamaa and be surprised to see her legs covered in bandages. He will carry her in his arms, creating a romantic moment between them. Anuj will take Anu to the Kapadia mansion so that he can take care of her. However, seeing Anuj care for his wife, Maya will be irked and furious. Anuj and Anupama will tease Maya when she brings a glass of water for Anu.

With the three-year leap just around the corner, fans want to know how the makers plan on the dramatic love story of Anu and Anuj ahead. Will Anupamaa go and settle in the US independently? Will Anuj follow her and become her pillar of support again are some of the burning questions the audiences are waiting for.

