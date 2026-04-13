Anupam Kher made a powerful return to theatre with his play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane,' which premiered to a packed audience and a standing ovation. Kher described the 'magical' debut as an 'emotional conversation' with the audience.

Actor Anupam Kher marked a powerful return to theatre as his latest play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' premiered to a packed audience at the NCPA Tata Theatre, earning a standing ovation on opening night. Calling the debut "nothing short of magical," Kher shared his post-show emotions on Instagram, describing the evening as more than just a premiere. According to the actor, the performance evolved into an "emotional conversation" between the cast and an engaged audience, setting the tone for what he termed a "spectacular start."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Accomplished Creative and Musical Team

The production brings together an accomplished creative team. The play is written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, while veteran composer Anu Malik makes his stage debut with the musical score. Lyrics for the play have been penned by Kausar Munir, described by the team as both "heartbreaking and heart-lifting."

Adding further depth to the production is a strong musical lineup, with vocals by Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Anandi, whose voices form the emotional core of the play.

A long-time advocate of theatre as the "purest form of storytelling," Kher expressed gratitude to his co-actors and technical crew for ensuring a seamless transition from rehearsals to the live stage. He also acknowledged international promoter Rajender Singh, who travelled from Houston to attend the premiere.

Praise From the Fraternity

The play has already drawn praise from within the film and theatre fraternity. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit lauded Kher's performance, calling him a "rockstar," while actor Parvin Dabas described the production as "both entertaining and emotional." (ANI)