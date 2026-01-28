Anupam Kher had a memorable surprise meeting with cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh after mistakenly entering their vanity van. The actor shared pictures on Instagram, praising Sharma for his calm and real personality.

A Memorable 'Accidental' Meeting

Actor Anupam Kher recently had a pleasant surprise when he "accidentally" bumped into former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, and the unexpected meeting clearly made his day.

On Wednesday, Kher took to Instagram to share pictures with Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

In the photos, the trio can be seen smiling warmly as they pose together. Kher was at a shoot location where several vanity vans were parked. While looking for his own, he mistakenly walked into the wrong one, only to find Rohit Sharma and Ritika inside. However, what could have been an awkward moment quickly turned into a memorable one.

Anupam Kher's Heartfelt Note for 'The GREATEST' Rohit Sharma

Along with the pictures, the 'Marathon Man' actor posted a heartfelt note, calling Rohit his "favourite cricketer" and praising not just his talent on the field but also his personality off it. Kher spoke about Sharma's calm nature, honesty, and the way he stays "real" whether cameras are around or not. He also said Rohit never tries to create a "myth" about himself and remains the same person in public and private.

"The GREATEST #RohitSharma! My favourite cricketer and his beautiful and hugely supportive wife #Ritika. I love Rohit! Of course for his brilliance as an amazing player. But I equally love the person in him... Having watched Rohit on and off the field, I can easily say that he is so, so REAL! No pretence! No hunger for particular titles! I like his calmness," Kher wrote. "He laughs easily! Doesn't make an effort to make a myth about himself! Doesn't change his persona in front of paps. Stays HIMSELF!! And that is the greatest quality of a cool dude! Thank you my friend and hero Rohit for your warmth and appreciation! May God give you both long and healthy life. Lots of love and prayers! Jai Ho!!" he added.

Anupam Kher on the Work Front

On the work front, Anupam Kher has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.' The original film, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, went on to become a fan favourite for its simple storytelling and strong performances.

Prior to 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' Kher directed his second film, 'Tanvi The Great,' which stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. (ANI)