English

Weekend Binge: 5 Must-Watch Bollywood Psychological Thrillers

entertainment May 31 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social Media
English

Qala (2022)

A psychological portrait of a tormented artist, unraveling the depths of ambition, guilt, and trauma.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Bulbbul (2020)

A beautifully shot psychological horror-drama that explores themes of vengeance and supernatural justice.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Andhadhun (2018)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s award-winning thriller keeps you guessing with its dark humor and unpredictability.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Talaash (2012)

Aamir Khan’s psychological drama seamlessly blends mystery, grief, and supernatural elements.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Kahaani (2012)

Vidya Balan delivers a gripping performance in this suspenseful tale filled with shocking revelations.

Image credits: Social Media

Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: A look at her life and career

Weekend Binge: 7 Must-Watch Malayalam classic films that never get old

The Royals Season 2: Viewers demand Bhumi Pednekar's replacement

Weekend Binge: 7 must watch thrilling Korean dramas