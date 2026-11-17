Anupam Kher shares a touching video of his reunion with his mother, Dulari, who surprised him with new clothes. The actor describes the moment as a beautiful symbol of her love, showcasing their endearing and playful mother-son relationship.

Anupam Kher's Heartwarming Reunion with His Mother Dulari in Mumbai

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a heartwarming glimpse of his reunion with his mother, Dulari, who welcomed him back from an overseas trip with a collection of new shirts and a T-shirt, sparking an affectionate exchange that has won hearts on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an endearing video featuring his mother, Dulari, who had a bag full of clothes waiting for him as a welcome-home surprise.

In the video, Kher is seen sitting beside his mother as she enthusiastically shows him the new shirts and T-shirt she has brought for him. Affectionately referring to the shirts as "shirtein", Dulari insists that her son try on the outfits immediately. With Kher's brother, Raju, recording the interaction, the actor happily obliges, modelling the clothes to his mother's delight.

Sharing the story behind the moment, Kher explained that his mother always has something special waiting for him whenever he returns from abroad. For her, the clothes are more than just gifts; they represent her affection and how much she has missed him during his absence. In his Instagram caption, the actor wrote, “Whenever I return from abroad, Mom always has something special waiting for me! This time, it’s shirts! Mom affectionately calls them “shirten” (shirts). For her, they’re not just clothes; they’re a symbol of her love and how much she has missed me. And then comes her biggest wish: she wants me to try them on right away and show her how they look. She simply cannot wait! “Try them on now!”

He further described how he could not refuse his mother's request to try on the clothes. “My brother is holding the camera, while Mom is sitting right in front of me, eagerly waiting. And when it comes to making Mom happy, how could I possibly say no? So, I put on the T-shirt and shirt she got for me and show them to her. The happiness on her face is worth more than any expensive gift. Honestly, both look really good. After all, it's Mom's choice!” he added.

The video also captures a playful exchange between Kher and his mother over who actually paid for the shopping. Teasing Dulari, the actor asks who bought the clothes, suggesting that his brother Raju was probably responsible for bringing them home. Dulari, however, responds confidently, “Maine! Aur kaun dega?” (Me! Who else would pay?). Her quick reply sets off a lighthearted exchange between her and Raju, adding another memorable moment to the video.

Recalling the incident in his caption, Kher wrote, “Then, just to tease Mom a little, I ask her, “Who paid for these?” Raju is probably the one who goes out and brings the shopping home, but without even pausing for a second, Mom confidently replies, “I did! Who else would?” And just like that, a sweet little banter between Mom and Raju begins. A story familiar to every household, told in Mom's own words!”

Reflecting on the emotional significance of the moment, the actor added that receiving gifts from his mother even today remains a beautiful feeling. He also highlighted how a mother's affection remains unchanged, regardless of how old her children become. “Receiving gifts from Mom even today, and standing in front of her wearing something she lovingly picked out for me, is such a beautiful feeling. No matter how old we grow, we will always remain children in our mothers' eyes. And a mother's love never changes either it comes straight from the heart, without expecting anything in return. Long live Mother! Victory to our beloved Mata Ji!”

The post has garnered over 56,600 likes and thousands of comments, with audiences loving the candid interaction and the affectionate bond between the mother-son duo. Anupam Kher, who shares a deep bond with his mother, frequently shares candid updates, garnering an affectionate fan base.

In an interaction with ANI, Kher once spoke about the biggest lessons he has learned from his mother. Talking about her influence on his life, he said that she taught him "patience and tolerance." "My mother got married at the age of 16, so she is 18 years older than me. Yesterday, Harman ji typed a birthday wish for me, and Boman ji had also come, so he was singing an English song. My mother was clapping as if she went to rock bands and parties every day. I think if you have the blessings of your parents over your head, what could be greater than that?" Kher told ANI.

On the work front, Anupam Kher has been basking in the praise for lending his voice to Jatayu in the recently released 'Ramayana Part:1'.