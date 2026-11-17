Shraddha Kapoor embraces the traditional Lavani dance form in 'Ji Ji Re Ji', the debut song from the film 'Eetha'. Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the track depicts the resilience of a legendary artist through powerful music and performance.

Shraddha Kapoor Debuts Traditional Lavani in Eetha Song Ji Ji Re Ji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor steps into the world of traditional Lavani with 'Ji Ji Re Ji', the first song from her upcoming film 'Eetha', offering a glimpse into the music, dance and theatrical elements that shape the story of a legendary performer. Presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the song introduces Shraddha as Eetha, with the actor seen performing Lavani movements in a traditional Nauvari sari, accompanied by jewellery and ghungroo.

Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the sequence focuses on expressive movements, stage presence and the grace associated with the traditional dance form. The song has been composed, arranged, conducted and produced by National Award-winning music duo Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal. The makers describe it as a musical representation of strength, spirit and the journey of an artist whose identity and ambition extend beyond her performances on stage.

Speaking about the composition, Ajay-Atul said that music played an important role in establishing the character and world of the film rather than merely accompanying the narrative. They added that they wanted 'Ji Ji Re Ji' to capture the character's strength through a powerful and cinematic composition while retaining the traditional spirit of Lavani. They also praised Bhattacharya's lyrics, Ghoshal's vocals and Shraddha's efforts in understanding the nuances of the performance, according to a press release.

For Shraddha, performing the song was both an exciting and challenging experience as she stepped into the world of a legendary artist. The actor also revealed that the song represents an important turning point in Eetha's life, adding that she hoped audiences would recognise the effort involved in bringing the character's story to the screen.

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant said the sequence was designed around the emotions and struggles that an artist carries before stepping onto the stage. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has lent her voice to the track, said the composition allowed her to experience the emotions and energy of Lavani through music. Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Eetha' is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026, while 'Ji Ji Re Ji' is now available.