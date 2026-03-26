Anupam Kher and Ram Gopal Varma met, sparking collaboration rumors after Varma praised Kher as the 'most versatile actor' and expressed a desire to work with him in a 'substantial' role. Kher also announced a new musical play, 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'.

Anupam Kher, RGV Spark Collaboration Buzz After Mumbai Meet

Actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sparked fresh interest in a potential collaboration after the two stalwarts met in Mumbai on Thursday with Kher sharing a video of their interaction in his office.

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In the video posted on his Instagram handle, Kher warmly welcomed Varma, calling him "one of the finest directors," and expressed gratitude for his visit. He also revealed that the filmmaker had narrated "interesting subjects" during their conversation, hinting at the possibility of future creative discussions. Kher noted that he has long admired Varma's filmmaking style and perspective, adding that he has closely followed his work over the years.

Varma returned the admiration, describing Kher as "the most versatile actor" he has seen. He highlighted Kher's wide-ranging performances across genres and characters, emphasising his ability to transform seamlessly from one role to another. Varma also recalled their previous collaboration and stated that while Kher had a small role in their earlier project, he now intends to work with him in a more "substantial" capacity.

In his caption accompanying the video, Kher elaborated on the meeting, calling it a "wonderful afternoon" that lasted nearly 90 minutes. He described conversations with Varma as "layered, unpredictable and always fascinating," and expressed appreciation for the filmmaker's storytelling approach and cinematic knowledge. Kher also acknowledged the significance of receiving praise from a director of Varma's stature.

Despite their long-standing presence in Indian cinema, the two have collaborated only once before, in the 2005 crime drama 'Sarkar'. In the film, Kher played Motilal Khurana, a political rival to Amitabh Bachchan's central character.

Anupam Kher Announces New Musical Play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'

Meanwhile, Kher continues to remain active on the theatre front. The actor recently announced a new stage production titled 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane', which will be presented by his studio.

The musical play will feature Kher alongside actor Swaroop Sampat and is written and directed by filmmaker and theatre personality Gajendra Ahire. The production marks a notable first for composer Anu Malik, who is creating music for a stage play for the first time.

The musical score will include contributions from singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Anandi Joshi, with lyrics by Kausar Munir and choreography by Chirag Aggarwal.

The play explores modern relationships, focusing on how individuals who appear familiar can still remain emotionally distant. It delves into themes of memory, connection, and human contradictions through a blend of drama and music.

The ensemble cast also includes Meghna Malik, Maya Sharma, Vikas Rawat, Shraddha Mandale, and Herman De Souza. (ANI)