Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupam Kher FINALLY reacts to criticism and backlash over his Rabindranath Tagore look; here's what we said

    Anupam Kher has responded to criticism for playing Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film. The actor got mixed reactions over portraying the role of the famed poet and philosopher.

    Anupam Kher FINALLY reacts to criticism and backlash over his Rabindranath Tagore look; here's what we said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    Anupam Kher has stated that he will play Rabindranath Tagore in his next film. He posted his outfit on Instagram, where it received mixed reactions. Swastika Mukherjee, another actress, expressed dissatisfaction with Anupam's portrayal, adding that no one should play the famed poet and philosopher. Anupam has responded to the feedback.

    "My look as Rabindranath Tagore went viral because of the work that my entire team put in it," Kher said in an interview with Hindustan Times. But I was amused by some people saying, 'Oh, let Rabindranath Tagore alone, and nobody should do this'. My public relations staff informed me of this reaction."

    "Around 99% of the people I sent the image to asked me why I was sending them Tagore's picture," he continued. There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and if someone says something like that for 10 seconds, I'm not going to waste my other seconds thinking about it."

    Also Read: 'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)


    Anupam also stated that individuals highlight negative viewpoints in order to gain attention. "They want to be noticed by their negative views rather than their work," he explained. If you receive criticism, you should be aware of it. I'd also like to know if the individual in question is Tagore's representative. People would warn us not to do any projects honouring Gandhi Ji in the future. It struck me as an unreasonable point."

    Also Read: Hamlet to Moby Dick: 7 best classics in English Literature that still enchant readers

    Without naming anybody, veteran Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee turned to Twitter and remarked, "No one should play Robi Thakur." "Please leave the man alone."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Anupam responded, "What do you mean leave Tagore alone?" It had no significance. I didn't even know who the individual was (Swastika). When I received the message from my team, I advised them to focus on the gratitude that is coming our way because it took my team about two months to build the look and myself three months to get that emotion just perfect. No one in the world is not criticised. "I can deal with it."
     

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces ATG

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor ADC

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies MSW EAI

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Barbie Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video ATG

    Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Recent Stories

    Cricket India captain Harmanpreet Kaur receives two-match suspension for aggressive behaviour osf

    India captain Harmanpreet Kaur receives two-match suspension for aggressive behaviour

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi vma eai

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi

    WATCH Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen MSW EAI

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen

    Know these 7 things before you start lifting weights LMA

    Know these 7 things before you start lifting weights

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon