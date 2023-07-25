Anupam Kher FINALLY reacts to criticism and backlash over his Rabindranath Tagore look; here's what we said

Anupam Kher has responded to criticism for playing Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film. The actor got mixed reactions over portraying the role of the famed poet and philosopher.

Anupam Kher has stated that he will play Rabindranath Tagore in his next film. He posted his outfit on Instagram, where it received mixed reactions. Swastika Mukherjee, another actress, expressed dissatisfaction with Anupam's portrayal, adding that no one should play the famed poet and philosopher. Anupam has responded to the feedback.

"My look as Rabindranath Tagore went viral because of the work that my entire team put in it," Kher said in an interview with Hindustan Times. But I was amused by some people saying, 'Oh, let Rabindranath Tagore alone, and nobody should do this'. My public relations staff informed me of this reaction."

"Around 99% of the people I sent the image to asked me why I was sending them Tagore's picture," he continued. There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and if someone says something like that for 10 seconds, I'm not going to waste my other seconds thinking about it."

Also Read: 'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats



Anupam also stated that individuals highlight negative viewpoints in order to gain attention. "They want to be noticed by their negative views rather than their work," he explained. If you receive criticism, you should be aware of it. I'd also like to know if the individual in question is Tagore's representative. People would warn us not to do any projects honouring Gandhi Ji in the future. It struck me as an unreasonable point."

Also Read: Hamlet to Moby Dick: 7 best classics in English Literature that still enchant readers

Without naming anybody, veteran Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee turned to Twitter and remarked, "No one should play Robi Thakur." "Please leave the man alone."

Anupam responded, "What do you mean leave Tagore alone?" It had no significance. I didn't even know who the individual was (Swastika). When I received the message from my team, I advised them to focus on the gratitude that is coming our way because it took my team about two months to build the look and myself three months to get that emotion just perfect. No one in the world is not criticised. "I can deal with it."

