Anupam Kher celebrates his 556th film role in the Swedish-Belgian project Out of Fashion, reflecting on how cinema transcends cultural and linguistic barriers to connect hearts through shared human experiences of love, hope, and vulnerability.

Anupam Kher Embarks on His 556th Cinematic Journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher is embracing a new cinematic journey with his upcoming Swedish-Belgian project ‘Out of Fashion’, which also marks his 556th film. Sharing his thoughts on the experience, the actor reflected on the universal power of cinema and how storytelling transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries.

Taking to social media, Kher shared a heartfelt note about working on a film set in a different cultural and linguistic environment. Recalling a line he had once read in a film book, the actor wrote, “Cinema has no language. I heard the words, but I don’t think I truly understood them then. Today, as I find myself on the set of a Swedish-Belgian film, surrounded by people, places and a language different from my own, I feel their meaning. Cinema finds its way to the heart. A look, a silence, a moment of tenderness!! These need no translation. They remind us that, beneath all our facial differences, we recognise the same hopes, fears and love.”

Reflecting on Personal Growth and Collaboration

Expressing his gratitude for being part of Out of Fashion, Kher described the project as a beautiful and tender experience, adding that he has been thoroughly enjoying a role that has touched him personally. “I feel deeply grateful to be part of a beautiful and tender #OutOfFashion, and I’m thoroughly enjoying a role that has touched me. God has been kind to give me the chance, even after all these years, to step into new worlds and discover something new in myself,” he added.

Appreciation for the Creative Team

The actor praised award-winning director Jens Jonsson and producers Julia Gebauer and Siri Hjorton Wagner for their work on the film. He also extended a special note of appreciation to Sunil Munshi, who serves as both the film’s writer and actor, for creating the personal story and bringing the team together. Kher further acknowledged his co-stars Helena Bergström, Bahar Pars and Krista Kosonen.

Anupam Kher's Distinguished Filmography

It is worth mentioning that Anupam Kher has worked in several Hollywood films, including 'Bend It Like Beckham', 'Lust', 'Caution' and 'Silver Linings Playbook'. Meanwhile, the actor Anupam Kher has also lent his voice to the iconic character Jatayu in the upcoming film 'Ramayana: Part 1'. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the film is slated to release in theatres on November 5. (ANI)

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