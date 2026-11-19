Priyanka Chopra shared holiday pictures and videos featuring daughter Malti Marie, but her Gayatri Mantra recital stole the spotlight. The post also offered glimpses of their beach getaway and Malti's visit to the sets of Varanasi.

Priyanka Chopra recently gave fans a glimpse into her holiday through a series of photographs and videos posted on Instagram. The collection featured beach outings, surfing sessions and moments from the sets of her upcoming film Varanasi. However, a video of her daughter, Malti Marie, reciting the Gayatri Mantra emerged as the highlight of the post.

Malti's Gayatri Mantra recital wins hearts online

In the video, Priyanka is seen holding Malti on her lap in front of a small temple at home as the little one recites the prayer. The actor listens with a smile and appreciates her daughter's voice. The clip received several affectionate reactions, with fans praising Priyanka for introducing Malti to Indian traditions and keeping her connected to her cultural roots while growing up abroad.

The album also features the mother-daughter duo enjoying some time by the beach. While Priyanka relaxes in the sun, Malti is seen playing in the sand and drawing pictures. The two also appear to have taken part in a family surfing session during their getaway.

Malti visits the sets of Varanasi

Malti also joined Priyanka on the sets of Varanasi. One photograph shows her wearing earphones labelled 'producer', while another captures her looking through a film script. The pictures prompted playful comments from fans, with one calling her the cutest producer.

Sharing the collection, Priyanka captioned the post, "Lately. In the thick of it, but in a dream location."

The actor regularly shares glimpses of her time with Malti. She had also brought her daughter to India during the filming of Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Priyanka. Scheduled for an April 2027 release, the project will mark her first collaboration with Rajamouli.