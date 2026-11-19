Bhojpur Police have launched 'Operation Digital Strike' to crack down on artists and studios creating provocative or extortion-related content. Authorities are registering FIRs and have urged the public to report such problematic social media.

Bhojpur Police Target Artists Producing Provocative Bhojpuri Songs

Bhojpur Police have registered FIRs against the artists and studios for promoting provocative and extortion-related content through Bhojpuri songs. While talking to the media, Bhojpur SP Awadhesh Dixit shared that a special team has been formed to track down social media accounts that promote extortion or intimidation and take action against them by registering FIRs.

"The Bhojpur Police have registered FIRs against several artists, who call themselves so-called artists and create an atmosphere in the name of Bhojpuri songs, and play extortion-related or otherwise inappropriate songs. We have also identified all such studios and registered FIRs against them," said SP Awadhesh Dixit.

"Apart from this, we have formed a team and named it Operation Digital Strike. The team will continuously monitor such social media accounts and take action by registering FIRs against those who make provocative and intimidating reels and videos," added Bhojpur Police SP.

The Bhojpur Police have also appealed to the public to share such content to enable action against the artists, studios and social media accounts concerned. "I appeal to all of you that if you come across any such reel, video or song, please send it to us so that we can take action at our level against the concerned artist, the concerned studio and the concerned social media account," said SP Awadhesh Dixit. Bhojpuri songs are often criticised for their vulgar content and objectification of women, which raises concerns about their impact on youth and cultural values.