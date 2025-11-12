Idris Elba will reprise his role as Detective John Luther in a new film following 'Luther: The Fallen Sun'. Ruth Wilson, who played Alice Morgan in the series, is also confirmed to return, alongside Dermot Crowley, with Jamie Payne directing.

Actor and rapper Idris Elba is returning for Luther's next film after the standalone movie - Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023). The actor, who headlined the series in the 2010s, dominated TV screens as Detective John Luther. After the series secured OTT rights with Netflix, Luther gained popularity and became one of the most-streamed series in the country. After running for over five seasons as a web series, Luther got converted into a movie in 2023. The same is now being expanded, and the news is confirmed in 2025.

Key Cast and Director Confirmed for New Outing

Ruth Wilson, who co-starred in the series but did not appear in the previous standalone movie, 2023's Luther: The Fallen Sun, is coming back for this new outing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dermot Crowley will also appear in the new thriller, directed by Jamie Payne, a member of the Luther family who helmed episodes of the series, as well as Fallen Sun.

"Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together," said Payne in a statement. "It's a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley. I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Return of Alice Morgan

Wilson played Alice Morgan, a psychopathic murdering research doctor who went toe-to-toe with Luther in the first season, only to evolve into a co-dependent relationship. She co-starred in three of the show's five seasons, as per the outlet.