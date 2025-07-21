Tamil singer Anirudh Ravichander postponed his Chennai concert due to overwhelming ticket demand, promising a bigger venue and refunds for ticket holders.

Tamil singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander has postponed his upcoming concert in Chennai after an "overwhelming" response from fans led to a rush for tickets.

The 34-year-old artist, who was set to perform at Thiruvidanthai on July 26 as part of his Hukum Tour Grand Finale, shared the update in a post on Instagram.

In his message to his "Hukum family" (fans), Anirudh expressed his gratitude and explained that the decision to postpone the concert was made to ensure everyone could have a better and smoother experience. He mentioned that the current venue could not handle the "incredible love" and "overwhelming demand" from the fans. He also stated that the team is working on securing a "bigger venue" with "more space" to match the energy and expectations of his audience.

"Dear Hukum Family,

Due to the incredible love and overwhelming demand, the Hukum Chennai concert scheduled for July 26 at Thiruvidanthai is being postponed.

We're working on bringing you a bigger venue and a better experience with smoother entry, more space, and a whole lot more energy.

Thank you so much for your love and patience. We'll be back soon - bigger, better, and louder!" his Instagram post read.

<br>The singer also reassured fans that "All ticket holders will receive a refund to their original payment method from District by Zomato within 7-10 working days."</p><p>Anirudh had earlier announced his Hukum World Tour 2024, which kicked off at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai in February last year and was slated to conclude with a grand finale in Chennai. </p><p> </p>