    Animal theme song 'Arjan Vailly' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor starrer unleashes intense vibes with pulse pounding anthem

    Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Pan India film, amps up anticipation with the release of the theme song "Arjan Vailly." Drawing from Punjabi folk traditions, the track, composed by Manan Bharadwaj, complements intense visuals, promising a gripping and violent crime drama

    Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated Pan India film, "Animal," continues to build anticipation with each promotional release. The pre-teaser and teaser showcased intense action sequences, while the recently unveiled theme song, "Arjan Vailly," adds another layer to the multifaceted narrative.

    The upbeat track, composed by Manan Bharadwaj, complements the film's high-energy vibe. Bhupinder Babbal's impactful lyrics and vocals contribute to the song's strength, enhancing the gripping visuals that feature Ranbir Kapoor wielding an axe and engaging in intense confrontations.

    Derived from a Punjabi folk song featured in the pre-teaser, "Arjan Vailly" draws inspiration from the traditional music style of Dhadi Vaar, known for narrating folk stories from Punjab. The song's title holds significance, with "Arjan" being a name and "Vailly" referring to someone with an anti-social nature.

    Much like the preceding promotional materials, the song hints at a riveting crime drama, promising audiences a compelling and violent cinematic experience. As the excitement continues to build around "Animal," fans eagerly anticipate the film's release to witness the unfolding of this intense narrative on the big screen.

