On Bobby Deol's birthday, filmmaker Anil Sharma called him a 'dil ka bhola bhala bachcha'. The actor also received a sweet wish from his brother Sunny Deol, who referred to him as 'Lord Bobby', and greetings from other Bollywood celebrities.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has extended his heartfelt greetings to actor Bobby Deol, who turned a year older on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Anil described Bobby as "dil ka bhola bhala bachcha". "Heartfelt congratulations and lots of love to Bobby Deol sahab. He is a genuinely wonderful human being. (Dil ka bhola bhala bachcha hai woh)...He is kind-hearted, innocent, simple, and pure at heart," he said.

Anil shares a close bond with the Deol family. He has worked with the late veteran actor Dharmendra, as well as his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, in Apne. His last directorial venture, Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, was a huge blockbuster.

Wishes Pour In for 'Lord Bobby'

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Bobby also received a sweet birthday wish from Sunny. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol shared pictures of himself with Bobby. As fans fondly refer to the actor as "Lord Bobby", the 'Border 2' star wrote, "Happy Birthday, My Little Brother LORD BOBBY." Actors Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and others shared their greetings on social media.

A Look at Bobby Deol's Career

With a career spanning over three decades, Bobby Deol began his journey as a romantic hero in the 90s, further emerging as a powerful performer. With a debut in 'Barsaat', he went on to deliver hits like 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth,' 'Soldier,' 'Kareeb,' 'Badal,' 'Bichhoo,' 'Ajnabee,' and 'Humraaz'. Though he faced a career slump for some years, he found his footing again with films like 'Apne,' 'Yamla Pagla Deewana,' and 'Housefull 4.'

In 2023, he made a remarkable comeback with 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after, the actor was seen giving back-to-back powerful performances in 'Aashram,' 'Animal,' and 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which hit Netflix last year. (ANI)