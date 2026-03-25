Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt birthday post for his wife Sunita, celebrating over five decades together. He praised her for being the person who quietly holds everything together and called her his lifelong friend with whom he has 'grown together'.

After more than five decades together, Anil Kapoor still finds the little things about his wife Sunita worth celebrating. As she turned a year older, the actor made sure to pour his heart out in a touching post for his "lifelong friend".

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A Heartfelt Tribute

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mr India' actor shared a series of pictures, including throwback moments from their journey together. But it was his emotional note that truly stood out.

In his post, Anil reflected on how, in the rush of everyday life, people often forget to acknowledge those who quietly "hold everything together". He spoke about Sunita's nature, a woman who has never chased the "glare of the paparazzi," yet has earned admiration simply through the way she lives her life. "When I think about what I want to say, I realise there is so much I've never truly expressed. In the rush of life, it's easy to forget to acknowledge the person who quietly holds everything together," Anil wrote. You have never looked for attention, never wanted the spotlight, never cared about cameras or the glare of the paparazzi. Yet somehow, without ever asking for it, you have earned the love and admiration of everyone around you," he added.

Calling her his "friend," "partner," and the person he would always choose, Anil wrote about how they haven't just grown older, but have "grown together," a thought that seemed to sum up their journey. "I feel incredibly fortunate. Not just because you are my wife, but because you have been my friend, my partner, and the only person I would ever choose to walk this earth with. We haven't grown older together, we have simply grown together. And that means everything to me," he said.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Decades of Togetherness

Actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. Apart from Sonam, they are also doting parents to producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, he is basking in praise for his role in the recently released action drama 'Subedaar'. 'Subedaar' follows the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. (ANI)