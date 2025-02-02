Andre 3000 skips 2025 Grammys despite nominations; Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish to perform

Grammy-nominated artist Andre 3000 confirms his absence from the 2025 awards, despite his album 'New Blue Sun' receiving three nominations. He expressed his support for the musicians involved and congratulated all nominees.

American singer and songwriter Andre 3000 has shared that he will not be attending the much-awaited 2025 Grammy Awards, which is set to take place on February 2. The Outkast member, whose real name is Andre Lauren Benjamin, shared the news on Saturday.
Taking to his Instagram account, Andre said that he would be unable to attend the ceremony but mentioned that "some of the New Blue Sun musicians, friends, and supporters will be in attendance."
His album New Blue Sun, a new age jazz project and his debut solo album, has earned him three Grammy nominations--Album of the Year, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Instrumental Composition.
"Unfortunately, I'm not able to attend the GRAMMYs tomorrow but some of the New Blue Sun musicians, friends and supporters will be in attendance. Our album was conceived and recorded in LoS Angeles with the spirit of openness and creative collaboration. We hope that the rebound of Los Angeles is swift and renewing.
Congrats to all the musicians and collaborators being acknowledged. Keep playing," read his Instagram post.
The 2025 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will also raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in L.A. Artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga will perform at the ceremony.
Beyonce leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, while Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Eilish each have seven. Taylor Swift, Carpenter, and Chappell Roan are also among the top nominees.
Presenters for the night will include Swift, Will Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, and SZA.

