Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur in Portugal: Couple can’t take their eyes off each other on a cosy date

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen chitchatting candidly in a restaurant in Portugal. The rumoured couple have been enjoying a romantic getaway in Europe, where they also attended Arctic Monkeys concert. An image of them that went viral shows them engaged in discussion and smiling.

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in Portugal pictures RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are fearless in freely expressing their feelings for one another. Ananya and Aditya, who have been speculated to be dating for quite some time, are now on a romantic vacation in Europe. A fresh photo of the couple during their vacation has surfaced online. The suspected pair, who recently made headlines for their whirlwind romance in Spain, were spotted enjoying a lively chat at a restaurant in Portugal. A popular photo of the two shows them deep in discussion and wearing bright smiles, showing that they are having a nice time together.

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at a concert in Spain a few days ago. Later, photos of the two cuddling surfaced on social media.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work

    It appears that the two are now in Portugal. They were observed sharing a deep conversation over a bottle of wine at a restaurant in Portugal. Aditya wore a dark blue shirt, while Ananya wore a maroon top with her hair pulled back. One of the other diners appeared to have spotted them and caught the candid moment. This shot has undoubtedly encouraged fan suspicion that the two are madly in love.

    Aditya and Ananya were recently seen wandering around the streets of Spain, taking in the scenery. Aditya had put his arms tenderly around Ananya while staring into the distance in one photo, demonstrating their ease in one other's company. In addition, they were seen enjoying a music event.

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in Portugal pictures RBA

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Relationship: 
    Aditya and Ananya have not publicly spoken about their romance. Because of their considerable age difference, some people doubt their connection. With Aditya being 37 and Ananya being 24, many people have shown their interest in this aspect. The dating suspicions began when the duo appeared together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration last year. To add to the conjecture, Ananya earlier admitted on a season 7 episode of Koffee with Karan that she finds Aditya appealing and thinks him "hot."

    Also Read: The Trunk: New Netflix drama series to cast Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in Portugal pictures RBA

    The couple also walked the runway for renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at last year's Lakme Fashion Week. Not only that, but their presence in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha further fueled the flames. Ananya also went to see The Night Manager Part 1 at a special showing to show her support for him.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 8:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child RBA

    Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child; couple named baby Luai

    Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage RBA

    'Modern Family' star Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage; read details

    Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work MSW EAI

    Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work

    Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day ADC

    Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day

    Merry Christmas: Did Karan Johar take dig at Katrina Kaif's film over clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'? ADC

    Merry Christmas: Did Karan Johar take dig at Katrina Kaif's film over clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'?

    Recent Stories

    Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child RBA

    Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child; couple named baby Luai

    Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage RBA

    'Modern Family' star Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage; read details

    Who was Oommen Chandy? 9 things to know about former Kerala CM and Congress stalwart

    Who was Oommen Chandy? 9 things to know about late Congress stalwart

    Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work MSW EAI

    Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History ATG EAI

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon