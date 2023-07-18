Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur in Portugal: Couple can’t take their eyes off each other on a cosy date

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen chitchatting candidly in a restaurant in Portugal. The rumoured couple have been enjoying a romantic getaway in Europe, where they also attended Arctic Monkeys concert. An image of them that went viral shows them engaged in discussion and smiling.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are fearless in freely expressing their feelings for one another. Ananya and Aditya, who have been speculated to be dating for quite some time, are now on a romantic vacation in Europe. A fresh photo of the couple during their vacation has surfaced online. The suspected pair, who recently made headlines for their whirlwind romance in Spain, were spotted enjoying a lively chat at a restaurant in Portugal. A popular photo of the two shows them deep in discussion and wearing bright smiles, showing that they are having a nice time together.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at a concert in Spain a few days ago. Later, photos of the two cuddling surfaced on social media.

It appears that the two are now in Portugal. They were observed sharing a deep conversation over a bottle of wine at a restaurant in Portugal. Aditya wore a dark blue shirt, while Ananya wore a maroon top with her hair pulled back. One of the other diners appeared to have spotted them and caught the candid moment. This shot has undoubtedly encouraged fan suspicion that the two are madly in love.

Aditya and Ananya were recently seen wandering around the streets of Spain, taking in the scenery. Aditya had put his arms tenderly around Ananya while staring into the distance in one photo, demonstrating their ease in one other's company. In addition, they were seen enjoying a music event.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Relationship:

Aditya and Ananya have not publicly spoken about their romance. Because of their considerable age difference, some people doubt their connection. With Aditya being 37 and Ananya being 24, many people have shown their interest in this aspect. The dating suspicions began when the duo appeared together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration last year. To add to the conjecture, Ananya earlier admitted on a season 7 episode of Koffee with Karan that she finds Aditya appealing and thinks him "hot."

The couple also walked the runway for renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at last year's Lakme Fashion Week. Not only that, but their presence in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha further fueled the flames. Ananya also went to see The Night Manager Part 1 at a special showing to show her support for him.