Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra and other stars send positive vibes on New Year; Check

Bollywood stars welcomed 2025 with heartwarming celebrations, sharing glimpses of love, joy, and togetherness. From Ananya Panday’s cuddles with her pet Riot to Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s intimate family gathering, and Alia-Ranbir’s festive moments, celebs spread positivity and cheer for the New Year

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 9:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Bollywood celebrities ushered in 2025 with style, sharing glimpses of their celebrations to send good wishes to fans on the special occasion. Ananya Panday, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, and others kicked off the year with positivity, love, and warmth.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ananya Panday started her New Year cuddling her pet dog, Riot, and sharing multiple images on Instagram. Among them was a picture of “2025” illuminated in laser lights. Reflecting on her year ahead, she mentioned starting 2025 with love and setting a positive tone for the rest of the year.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, celebrated with close family and friends. Kajol shared a photo album on social media that opened with her and Ajay posing with their son Yug. Other attendees included Danish Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, and Ajay’s mother and sister, Neelam. Kajol described the celebration as better than a movie ending and expressed wishes for joy, abundant food, lively parties, and infectious happiness for the coming year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, celebrated New Year in Delhi. The couple shared a collaborative post on social media, where they extended their warm New Year wishes to fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed 2025 with their daughter Raha Kapoor. They were joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samara Sahni, along with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Riddhima described the celebration as the start of a bright and shining year.

These glimpses from Bollywood showcased a mix of family warmth, intimate gatherings, and hopeful messages for 2025.

