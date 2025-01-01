Kriti Sanon shares UNSEEN vacation photos; Check out pictures of the 'Mimi' actress

Kriti Sanon's unseen 2024 vacation photos have taken social media by storm! Fans showered love, while some had a bit of fun. Check out the actress's beautiful moments

Kriti Sanon's unseen photos from 2024

These photos of Kriti Sanon are shared from an Instagram page. They are being called her unseen pictures of 2024

A glimpse of Kriti's unseen moments in 2024

Sharing the photos, this page named Instant Bollywood wrote in the caption, "See a glimpse of Kriti's unseen moments in 2024...off the grid and full of vibes!"

Fans react to Kriti Sanon's vacation photos

After seeing these pictures, many internet users are sharing red heart emojis expressing their love for her, while many are making fun of the actress

Mixed reactions to Kriti's photos online

One internet user wrote in the comment box, "Share Kriti's bikini photo." Another user commented, "Indian woman." One user wrote, "Everything else is temporary, but the lip style is permanent." One user commented, "Doesn't she feel cold? Roaming around in underwear and vest."

Kriti Sanon's film debut

Kriti Sanon stepped into the world of acting in 2014 with the Telugu film '1: Nenokkadine'. Her first Hindi film 'Heropanti' was released in 2015

Kriti Sanon's filmography highlights

Kriti Sanon has worked in more than 20 films so far. These include superhit films like 'Luka Chuppi', 'Housefull 4' and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'

Kriti Sanon was last seen in 'Do Patti'. Kajol also played the lead role in this film released on Netflix. Kriti starred in a double role in the film

Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects

Kriti Sanon's upcoming films include 'Housefull 5', 'Nai Naveli' and 'Tere Ishq Mein'. 'Housefull 5' will be released in 2025

