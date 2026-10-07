Step inside Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's exquisite Rs 90 crore Mumbai residence, a masterclass in quiet luxury. Located in Pali Hill, the sea-facing home boasts handcrafted decor, expansive ocean views, and interiors designed for serene living, crafted by Gauri Khan.

Bollywood power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reside in a breathtaking Mumbai luxury abode, reportedly valued at a staggering Rs 90 crore. Their sea-facing residence is a sanctuary of refined elegance, featuring expansive ocean views and meticulously handcrafted decor.

A Pali Hill Life!

Nestled in the prestigious Pali Hill area of Bandra West, the couple's home reflects a design philosophy centred on comfort and understated sophistication. Renowned interior designer Gauri Khan is credited with crafting the exquisite interiors, transforming the space into a true reflection of their personal style.

The area's real estate commands some of the highest prices in the city, making the Rs 90 crore valuation for Advani and Malhotra's residence consistent with its prime location.

A Sanctuary of Serenity and Luxury

Stepping inside, one is immediately enveloped in an atmosphere of serene calm. The design philosophy embraces 'quiet luxury,' evident in the sophisticated yet welcoming feel that permeates every room. Natural light pours in through grand floor-to-ceiling windows, becoming a defining element that brightens the interiors and offers seamless connection to the outdoors.

The colour palette is dominated by neutral hues, featuring shades of ivory, beige, soft taupe, and muted greys. This calming backdrop is complemented by rich wood finishes and natural stone surfaces, lending tactile richness and warmth to the expansive open spaces. Plush sofas, textured rugs, and bespoke furniture further enhance the comfort without overwhelming the minimalist aesthetic.

Views and Handcrafted Elegance

The most striking feature of the home is arguably its panoramic sea-facing views. From the spacious balcony, one can unwind while gazing at the uninterrupted expanse of the Arabian Sea, providing a tranquil escape from the city's bustle.

Carefully curated artworks, along with handcrafted decor and personal accents, inject character into the space, ensuring each piece stands out. The residence also features an all-white modern kitchen and a stunning dining setup, complete with a large wall mirror, adding to the home's contemporary appeal.

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On The Personal Front

The duo is expecting their second baby after the birth of their daughter Saraayah Malhotra in July 2025.