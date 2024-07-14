Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married in a grand Mumbai ceremony, attended by Bollywood stars like MS Dhoni, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Amitabh Bachchan. The Ambani family hosted a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony at the BKC. Kiara dazzled in a traditional outfit, while Sidharth impressed in a Manish Malhotra sherwani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony on Friday in Mumbai, attracting a host of Bollywood stars who came together to celebrate the joyous occasion. The Ambani family continued the celebrations with a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony at the BKC in Mumbai on Saturday, attended by numerous celebrities. Notable attendees included Captain Cool MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan with his granddaughter Navya Nanda and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to extend her wishes to the newlyweds, sharing a lovely photo and writing, “My dearest Anant and Radhika, heartiest congratulations as you begin the next chapter of your lives. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness.”

At the wedding, Kiara dazzled in a traditional Gujarati outfit that showcased exquisite Indian craftsmanship. Her purple lehenga featured intricate hand embroidery, beautifully complemented by a striking red blouse and a red and purple dupatta. She accessorized with elegant earrings and bold bangles, completing her flawless look.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra turned heads in an eggshell white Manish Malhotra sherwani adorned with delicate brocade work. The subtle color scheme matched his calm and cool demeanor perfectly. He completed his look with gelled-back hair and a well-trimmed beard.

The festivities began last week with the Mameru ceremony at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia, in Mumbai, setting the tone for the grand celebrations to follow for their son Anant and his fiancée Radhika.

