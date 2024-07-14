Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love'

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married in a grand Mumbai ceremony, attended by Bollywood stars like MS Dhoni, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Amitabh Bachchan. The Ambani family hosted a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony at the BKC. Kiara dazzled in a traditional outfit, while Sidharth impressed in a Manish Malhotra sherwani

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love' ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony on Friday in Mumbai, attracting a host of Bollywood stars who came together to celebrate the joyous occasion. The Ambani family continued the celebrations with a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony at the BKC in Mumbai on Saturday, attended by numerous celebrities. Notable attendees included Captain Cool MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan with his granddaughter Navya Nanda and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan.

    Kiara Advani took to Instagram to extend her wishes to the newlyweds, sharing a lovely photo and writing, “My dearest Anant and Radhika, heartiest congratulations as you begin the next chapter of your lives. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness.”

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love' ATG

    At the wedding, Kiara dazzled in a traditional Gujarati outfit that showcased exquisite Indian craftsmanship. Her purple lehenga featured intricate hand embroidery, beautifully complemented by a striking red blouse and a red and purple dupatta. She accessorized with elegant earrings and bold bangles, completing her flawless look.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant exudes new bride glow; flaunts dainty mangalsutra [PICTURES]

    Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra turned heads in an eggshell white Manish Malhotra sherwani adorned with delicate brocade work. The subtle color scheme matched his calm and cool demeanor perfectly. He completed his look with gelled-back hair and a well-trimmed beard.

    The festivities began last week with the Mameru ceremony at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia, in Mumbai, setting the tone for the grand celebrations to follow for their son Anant and his fiancée Radhika.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 3:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Radhika Merchant exudes new bride glow; flaunts dainty mangalsutra [PICTURES] ATG

    Radhika Merchant exudes new bride glow; flaunts dainty mangalsutra [PICTURES]

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE]

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others

    PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (WATCH)

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar reopens after 46 years gcw

    Puri Jagannath temple's ‘Ratna Bhandar’ reopens after 46 years

    Trump lives cant be killed & more T shirts go on sale just hours after assassination bid see pics vkp

    'Trump lives, can't be killed & more': T-shirts go on sale just hours after assassination bid; see pics

    Will Karnataka CET go online State govt considers computer based testing vkp

    Will Karnataka's CET go online? State govt considers computer-based testing

    Exclusive meet Shiv kunal verma the author of Yodha illustrated military history of india and his views about indian military history gcw

    EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Kunal Verma talks about his latest work ‘Yodha: Illustrated Military History of India’

    Narendra Modi performs Sanatani ritual at Anant Ambani Shubh Ashirwaad ATG

    Narendra Modi performs Sanatani ritual at Anant Ambani Shubh Ashirwaad

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon