Radhika Merchant exudes new bride glow; flaunts dainty mangalsutra [PICTURES]

Radhika Merchant was spotted wearing a delicate mangalsutra during her Shubh Aashirwad ceremony as she joyfully posed with a guest at the wedding celebrations

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding was nothing short of a grand royal affair, marked by a traditional Gujarati ceremony on July 12, 2024, attended by close family and friends. The second day of their wedding festivities featured the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, a significant event where the couple received blessings from elders and deities.

Radhika's Stunning Bridal Look

In a recent glimpse of the festivities, Radhika Merchant was seen embracing her new role as Mrs. Anant Ambani, wearing a beautifully hand-painted lehenga paired with an intricately embroidered blouse. She chose emerald and pearl jewelry that included a stunning choker, matching earrings, a maang teeka, and kadas, enhancing her bridal elegance. Radhika also sported sindoor and a delicate mangalsutra, radiating the quintessential glow of a new bride.

Unique Wedding Ring Design

One of the highlights of Radhika's wedding attire was her eye-catching wedding ring, which featured her initials and Anant’s, embellished with a charming heart design in the center. In a heartwarming moment captured during the celebrations, her mehendi was beautifully complemented by the diamond ring, with the initials adorned with diamonds on the back, leaving everyone eager to see its front design.

Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony Attire

For the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Radhika dazzled in a stunning pink lehenga designed in collaboration with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and contemporary artist Jayasri Burman. The lehenga showcased exquisite hand embroidery with real gold zardozi, accompanied by a matching embroidered blouse and a sheer dupatta. To complete her look, she adorned herself with an emerald neckpiece, matching earrings, and a maang teeka. Her subtle makeup and low bun hairstyle, embellished with real lotus flowers, added a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

Grand Wedding Ensemble

On her wedding day, Radhika embraced Gujarati traditions by donning a striking red and white lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her unique Panetar-style lehenga featured intricate zardozi cut work in an ivory tone and included a detachable trail, alongside an impressive 5-meter-long veil. She accentuated her look with a grand diamond and emerald-encrusted rani haar, a choker, matching earrings, and a maang teeka, embodying the essence of royal bridal attire.

