3 Key Changes Seth Rollins Must Make to Thrive as a Top Heel in WWE
Seth Rollins has returned to his villainous roots. Here's what The Visionary must change to become WWE's most dangerous heel.
Replace His Theme Song
Seth Rollins' current entrance is too beloved to boo. The crowd still erupts into full chants of “Whoa-oh-ohhh!” even after he attacked Sami Zayn. That’s a problem. A true heel should get under the audience’s skin, not make them sing in harmony. To reinforce this new darker persona, Rollins needs a fresh, entrance theme. Something fans won’t want to sing.
For instance Roman Reigns’ 2021 reinvention was serious, dominant, and untouchable. Rollins’ colorful and humble theme belongs to the crowd-pleaser version of him. This new Rollins should walk out to something eerie, aggressive, and cold.
Expand the Faction
Right now, the group of Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman is dangerous. But to bring dominance on RAW, they need more. The current trio reminds of early Evolution with Rollins in the Triple H role and Breakker as Batista.
What they’re missing is a rising star, someone younger who can take orders and do the dirty work. Adding a fourth member, from NXT or a recent call-up would give Rollins the numbers advantage in every feud. Someone like Carmelo Hayes, who can both work and provoke, could be the perfect fit. This keeps the group fresh and gives Rollins more creative space to operate.
Target the Heartbeat of RAW
The most effective villains attack are against whom the fans love. And right now, Jey Uso is the heart of RAW. He’s the top babyface and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. If Rollins wants to make a heel impact, he shouldn’t wait, and he should strike first.
Attacking Jey unprovoked, violently, and publicly would popularize his heel character. It would also plant the seeds for a major title feud heading into SummerSlam. Fans already love Jey. Hurting him would draw more audience. Plus, with Logan Paul likely facing Jey first, Rollins can step in immediately after that feud ends.