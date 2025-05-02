Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins' current entrance is too beloved to boo. The crowd still erupts into full chants of “Whoa-oh-ohhh!” even after he attacked Sami Zayn. That’s a problem. A true heel should get under the audience’s skin, not make them sing in harmony. To reinforce this new darker persona, Rollins needs a fresh, entrance theme. Something fans won’t want to sing.

For instance Roman Reigns’ 2021 reinvention was serious, dominant, and untouchable. Rollins’ colorful and humble theme belongs to the crowd-pleaser version of him. This new Rollins should walk out to something eerie, aggressive, and cold.